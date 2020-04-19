Sajal Ali looks nothing short of a vision in her throwback photo

Pakistani actress Sajal Ali on Sunday shared adorable photos from her wedding ceremony that took place last month.



The Alif actress turned to Instagram and shared endearing photos with the fans from self-isolation.

The actress looked nothing short of a vision in a beautiful powder pink saree with high pony-tail.

Sharing the first picture, Sajal captioned it, “Bliss! #inabudhabi.”

She captioned another dazzling photo as “Blessed! #inabudhabi.”



Sajal Ali tied the knot with co-star Ahad Raza Mir on March 14, 2020 in Abu Dhabi.

