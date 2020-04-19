Kaitlynn Carter reveals she felt ‘mortified’ after breakup with Miley Cyrus

Kaitlynn Carter recently shed light on her split with Miley Cyrus, saying she felt mortified on public reaction after the two parted ways.



The reality star added that she was ‘naïve’ to how their fans would respond to their the duo's breakup news.

“What happened to me, basically just after Miley and I went our separate ways, I thought, ‘OK, my life’s just kinda going back to the way it normally was for me when I’m on my own.’ I had no expectations that anyone would give a s–t about me by myself. I had no plan in place. I didn’t think about anything,” Kaitlynn said.

The 31-year-old also added that she was accused of ‘partying with a mystery man only two weeks after her breakup.’

“I just didn’t anticipate anything like this happening,” she continued. “I’m used to it when I’m, like, with Brody (Kaitlynn’s ex-husband) or when I was with her, but never when I’m on my own. My mind is just swirling. I was just so mortified. The narrative was so not what the actual situation was and that was such a wake-up call for me,” Kaitlynn further said.