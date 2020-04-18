Cardi B and ‘Uncle’ Bernie Sanders get candid about Joe Biden and ‘quarantine nails’

American rapper Cardi B and Bernie Sanders came together for an Instagram Live session to talk about things that really matter: Joe Biden, the coronavirus and of course, quarantine nails.

The rapper, a longstanding supporter of the US Senator’s presidential campaign, was back in front of ‘Uncle Bernie’ getting candid about the current world scenario.

The live chat was started off by Sanders, who called off his campaign last week, showing off his ‘quarantine nails’ to the queen of rap.

"I want you to take a look at my nails. How are they looking?" he asked.

With pursed lips and raised eyebrows, the Please Me hit maker, replied: "They're looking very quarantine.”

"I can tell you've been in quarantine for a while now, with those nails. But you know what? It's okay, Uncle Bernie,” she added.

Treading ahead towards the election, the Bronx native expressed her dismay over Sander’s suspension of the presidential bid.

"Now, we have 45 and Joe Biden. A lot of people like the youth, they don't really rock with Joe Biden because he's conservative. I want you to tell my platform, why are you endorsing him?” she asked.

Responding to the 27-year-old, Sanders, 78, said: "First point is that when I announced that I was running for president and there were like 18 people running, what I said is, 'If I don't win, and I tried hard to win, I will endorse the Democrat who wins, because Donald Trump is—in my mind—the most dangerous president in the modern history of America.'”

“This is a guy who lies all the time. He doesn't believe in science. He downplayed this whole coronavirus, which has led to the deaths of many thousands of people unnecessarily,” he added.

This marks the second time that the two personalities, from opposite backgrounds, sat together to talk politics and social issues.

In 2019, Cardi B interviewed Sanders and went into discourse about a myriad of topics ranging from police brutality to education and minimum wage.