Michael Bublé under fire for allegedly ‘abusing’ wife Luisana Lopilato

Acclaimed singer Michael Bublé and wife Luisana Lopilato in a bid to ease the anxieties of fans, had been conducting regular Instagram live sessions.



However, what they may not have anticipated is how the entire thing would backfire with social media users accusing the singer of ‘abusing’ his wife.

Some fans were convinced after watching their live session on Friday that the 44-year-old’s behavior with his wife was problematic and has even been raised as red flag for domestic abuse.

Fans turned to the Argentinian actor’s social media, messaging her to leave the abusive marriage.

The accusations were in reference to Bublé elbowing Luisana and then tugging her arm while also seeming to be angry at her on multiple occasion throughout the course of the stream.

However, Luisana was quick to clap back at all the users as she turned to her Instagram with a clarification in Spanish which in English, roughly translates to:

“Always do what’s right and leave the consequences to God.”

She wrote further in her caption:

“It’s incredible how some human beings are!! While we suffer this pandemic and we live moments of confinement, anguish, fear, loneliness and uncertainties of all kinds! Every day we go out with my husband to do lives to bring you a little joy, entertainment and we have to listen and see what malicious people publish without knowing anything about our family.”

“I want you to know that I have no doubts who my husband is and I would choose him a thousand times over!! It’s not fair! These people are doing harm and taking advantage of this pandemic where people are suffering, dying to have fame and more followers,” she added.

“They are telling lies that I will not allow because they disrespect my family, so I ask you, who have trusted me so much over the years, that you do not allow it either! Without more to say and doing what I think is right when they mess with my family, I leave the consequences to God! The world needs more than ever ‘love, hope, values, unity and solidarity’ NOT these types of people.”

Despite that, fans were not convinced. One user hit back at her, writing: “Not only the mistreatment towards her, but the submission of her asking for forgiveness in two languages while looking down. It gave me a horrible feeling.”



“Girl, TAKE A HINT!!!!! He gets mad at you take for being late to a IG Live. Because you translate when he did not wanted to. He hit you. Get out of there. That is violence!!!!” another added.