Sat Apr 18, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
April 18, 2020

Mahira Khan confesses of being in love with someone 'not from the indsutry'

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Apr 18, 2020
Mahira Khan reveals she is in love

Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan, who is in self-isolation amid the coronavirus pandemic, has revealed that she was in love.

During a live session with Samina Pirzada on social media amid the lockdown, when the Raees actor was asked whether there is someone special in her life. She confessed that she is in love.

To another question when Samina Pirzada asked Mahira whether she knew that person or not, the actress replied:  “may be you know him but he does not belong to the showbiz industry.”

However, Mahira did not revealed the name of that special person.

Mahira Khan is spending quality time in self-isolation amid the coronavirus lockdown.

