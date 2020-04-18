Meghan Markle, Prince Harry cover their faces with scarves while walking in LA: Photos

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a stroll in Los Angeles on Friday, donning casual wear and face coverings as they walked their two dogs.

In pictures, obtained by British media, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were seen walking their two dogs—a black Labrador, Oz and their rescue Beagle, Guy—near their new neighborhood.



Meghan sported a laid-back ensemble of a T-shirt, white skinny jeans and a baseball cap during the outing.

Prince Harry opted for an equally laid-back look, donning a gray polo, charcoal hued khakis, tan oxford shoes, and a baseball cap and sunglasses as well. Both the duke and duchess covered their faces with blue scarves .



The Sussexes recently relocated to Los Angeles after officially transitioning away from royal life on March 31st, following their decision to no longer be active working members of the royal family.



