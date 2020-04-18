Orlando Brown claims Michael Jackson, Will Smith sexually assaulted him

Orlando Brown has made a shocking accusation yet again, claiming he was sexually assaulted by Michael Jackson when he was a child.



The former Disney star, who is known for making bizarre statements, uploaded a video on Wednesday, stating pop singer Michael Jackson assaulted him sexually as a kid.

He added that at one point, the assault was done by Will Smith, and Michael orchestrated the whole thing.

In the viral clip, Orlando is seen hurling abuses towards Will Smith and referring to Michael as if he is still alive.

He also goes as far as to claim that he is the real Blanket Jackson and he was abandoned.

His video has led to netizens suggesting he should seek medical help for his mental health. However, some commented that he might be telling the truth.