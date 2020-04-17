Hira Mani, Salman Shaikh celebrate 12th wedding anniversary

Pakistani star Hira Mani and husband Salman Saqib Shaikh are celebrating their 12th wedding anniversary on Friday, April 17, 2020.



The Mere Paas Tum Ho actress took to Instagram and shared a loved-up throwback photo with husband and penned down a lovable note.

Sharing the picture Hira wrote, “Hahaha Mani ye dekho mujhay kia Mila @manipakistani Mubarak hou ajj Humain poorey 12 saal hougaye hain bohat shukriya mujhey Itna bardasht kerne ka ... (Mani see what I have found. Congratulations we have completed 12 years together. Thank you for tolerating me)”

“Happy anniversary, Shadi ki sahilgirah mubarak hou paglay,” She further added.



Hira Mani and Salman Shaikh tied the knot in 2008 and have two sons Muzammil (born in 2009) and Ibrahim (born in 2014).