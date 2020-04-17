Chris Hemsworth seemingly shaded brother Liam's ex-wife Miley Cyrus

Chris Hemsworth threw some slight shade at his younger brother Liam Hemsworth's ex-wife Miley Cyrus in a recent interview. Chris reacted to Liam's new "Men's Health" cover, where the hunky 30-year-old's arms look ripped.

Chris briefly talked about Liam and said he was proud of his brother for being able to score the cover of Men's Health.



"I think he's done it," Chris said. "Did you see the Men's Health cover? I thought, 'Not bad kid. Not bad'. He's out there training and staying fit, and back in Australia doing his thing. It's Australian living, I guess. We got him out of Malibu!" Chris added with a laugh.

As per reports, Malibu is where Liam and Miley lived together. Miley released a song called "Malibu" about her and Liam's reconciled romance in 2017. "They're going to talk about me if I come out of a restaurant with Liam," she told Billboard of why she wrote it about her then-fiancé at the time. "So why not put the power back in my relationship and say, 'This is how I feel'?"



Liam and Miley lived together in California during their relationship and short-lived marriage. Unfortunately, their Malibu home perished in the California wildfires in November 2018.



Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus' (final) break up was truly one for the ages, but both parties are officially over it. Liam's currently dating model Gabriella Brooks, and things between them seem to be getting serious. Miley's still going strong with Cody Simpson and seems to not give a single f*ck about what anyone thinks of her relationship. But just because both parties have moved on, doesn't mean that all opportunities to throw shade are lost—just ask Liam's bro, Chris Hemsworth!

