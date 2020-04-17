Demi Lovato reveals she almost died because of fatal drug overdose

Demi Lovato has always been vocal about her experience with substance abuse, and now about her path to sobriety.



In her latest interview with Harper’s Bazaar, the singer said she once almost got killed because of drug overdose.

The singer said she was rushed to the hospital because she was found unconscious.

“It's hard when you're in a moment like that because you don't feel worthy of it. But looking back, I understand that I was just someone going through something, and people were really supportive and were there for me, and it meant everything," she said, detailing the experience.

"It also kind of made it a little challenging because I did deal with that in the public eye-that was the way some people found out. I had relatives who got alerts on their phones. We didn't even get to call them before they saw what happened,” Demi added.

The 27-year-old also talked about her upcoming album.

"But at the same time I've also sat back on the sidelines for two years. I've kept my mouth shut, while the tabloids have run wild. And my album is finally the place where I get to set the record straight on everything," she explained.