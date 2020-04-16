Jada Pinkett Smith opens up about her 'celebrity crush'

New York governor Andrew Cuomo is Jada Pinkett Smith's "celebrity crush". The actress revealed on her social media.

Pinkett Smith – who is married to Hollywood actor Will Smith – made the announcement on her Facebook Watch Series alongside her 'Girls Trip' co-stars Queen Latifah, Tiffany Haddish and Regina Hall.

The celebrities appeared via video link from their respective homes amid the coronavirus pandemic, discussing how they have been spending their time while quarantined.

Hall joked she had been learning how to strip, before the conversation moved on to celebrity crushes.

"My celebrity crush right now is governor Cuomo," Pinkett Smith laughed.



"I don’t miss a press conference when Cuomo is on. I’m like, ‘Got to go see my celebrity crush right now, sorry.'"

New York has been the hardest hit area in the US and Mr Cuomo has been holding daily press conferences to update citizens on the crisis.