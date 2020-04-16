When Jennifer Aniston’s father shunned her choice of profession

Jennifer Aniston is an incredibly famous actress and her popularity knows no bounds across the world.



While the actress may have tasted success in her life, there is one thing she always longs for, and that is a warm, loving relationship with her parents.

Jen always had a rocky relationship with both her mother and father, in fact, her father did not want her to join Hollywood and become an actress.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in 2016, the Friends alum revealed that her parents — who were both actors — actively discouraged her from becoming an actress.

Jen said, “My dad's advice has always been: 'Don't do it. Become a doctor. Become a lawyer.' He didn't want me to be heartbroken because he knew it was a tough business.”

“It compelled me to go for it even harder. Do what keeps you happy, and don't ever let people box you in,” she added.

Jennifer’s father, John Aniston, was a popular soap opera actor, most known for his character Victor Kiriakis on Days of Our Lives.