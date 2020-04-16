Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and other celebrities join 'All In Challenge'

Oscar winners Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro have joined the 'All In Challenge' to help those in need during the coronavirus crisis.

Both the stars are partaking in a fund raising campaign to encourage people to donate for the suffering humanity



Those who donate will get a chance for a walk-on role in Martin Scorsese’s upcoming feature production 'Killers of the Flower Moon.'



The lucky winner will also meet the actors and the director, and attend the world premiere.

DiCaprio and De Niro announced the news this morning in an Instagram video. DiCaprio mentioned how he launched America’s Food Fund with Lorraine Jobs “to help make sure every family in need gets access to food at this critical time.”

“Our most vulnerable communities need our support now more than ever,” De Niro said.



In addition to the walk-on role and a day on set, the winner will also be able to attend the film premiere with the trio.

“If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to be able to work with the great @martinscorsese_, Robert De Niro and myself, this is your chance,” DiCaprio said. “Robert and I are going to be starring in a new movie called ‘Killers of the Flower Moon,’ directed by Martin Scorsese. We want to offer you a walk-on role, the opportunity to spend the day on the set with the three of us, and attend the premiere.”







