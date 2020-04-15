Naimal Khawar says ‘home is where the heart is’

Naimal Khawar Abbasi has said that home is where the heart is and we all have those little corners that make home feel like home.



Taking to Instagram, Naimal shared a video where she could be seen setting up her little cozy corner at her home and wrote, “Home is where the heart is and we all have those little corners that make home feel like home! In times like these, our little cozy corners become our happy places.”

She also asked her fans to share their happy place at home. “What does your happy place at home look like? I would love to see it! Share using the following hashtags #AtHome,” she said.



Naimal Khawar, who is in self-isolation with husband Hamza Ali Abbasi at home amid the coronavirus lockdown, expressed hope that we will get through this together.

Earlier, she had shared her dreamy corner at her home on the photo-video sharing platform.



