close
Wed Apr 15, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
April 15, 2020

Naimal Khawar says ‘home is where the heart is’

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Apr 15, 2020
Naimal Khawar says ‘home is where the heart is’

Naimal Khawar Abbasi has said that home is where the heart is and we all have those little corners that make home feel like home.

Taking to Instagram, Naimal shared a video where she could be seen setting up her little cozy corner at her home and wrote, “Home is where the heart is and we all have those little corners that make home feel like home! In times like these, our little cozy corners become our happy places.”

She also asked her fans to share their happy place at home. “What does your happy place at home look like? I would love to see it! Share using the following hashtags #AtHome,” she said.

Naimal Khawar, who is in self-isolation with husband Hamza Ali Abbasi at home amid the coronavirus lockdown, expressed hope that we will get through this together.

Earlier, she had shared her dreamy corner at her home on the photo-video sharing platform.

View this post on Instagram

My Dreamy corner

A post shared by Naimal Khawar Abbasi (@naimalkhawarkhan) on


Latest News

More From Entertainment