Kim Kardashian shares adorable photos of herself 'twinning' with daughter

Kim Kardashian West shared several never-before-seen pictures of herself being 'twinzies' with her daughter North in Paris back on March 2.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star and her privileged princess held hands during the Yeezy Season 8 after-party held at cocktail bar Le Piaf located near the Champs-Élysées in France.



The 39-year-old star and her six-year-old daughter were wearing matching plaited ponytail extensions braided by hair artist Chris Appleton.

Kardashian's little girl had just made her Paris Fashion Week debut while on the catwalk of Espace Oscar Niemeyer where her famous father Kanye West was presenting his FW/20 clothing collection.



The 42-year-old rapper-designer beamed as his precocious mini-me dropped bars about her 'cool shoes' - which later turned out to be a 'remix' of five-year-old YouTube star ZaZa's 2019 original track.





