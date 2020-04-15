Diddy responds to fans slamming him for fat-shaming Lizzo

Sean “Diddy” Combs, on the occasion of Easter, held a dance-a-thon to collect funds for coronavirus relief efforts, wherein artists like Lizzo, Jennifer Lopez took part.



Some fans believed Diddy treated Lizzo differently than the rest of the stars, and fat-shamed her.

It happened when Lizzo showed an intimate dance move and Diddy, who was dancing with his three sons intervened saying, “Whoa, whoa, whoa. It’s Easter Sunday…. Let’s play something a little bit family-friendly,” he told Lizzo.

However, later on Diddy let Draya showcase the same dance move and even encouraged her.

”Yo, Draya, we’re proud of that. You killed that,” Diddy told her once the song ended. “I think that was one of the top performances.”

Twitterati was quick to notice Diddy’s contradicting behaviour towards Draya and Lizzo and many users bashed him for fat-shaming the latter.

Diddy responded to the hate comments in his Instagram stories, saying, “There’s one thing I want to make clear. My queen, my sister, Lizzo. When I stopped the music, it was ’cause it had a lot of curses in there.”

He added, “There was a lot of cursing in the record and I don’t need child services knocking on my door right now. So, that’s why I stopped the record. Lizzo we love you, and everybody stop looking for the negative! Look for the positive.”