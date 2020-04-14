Demi Lovato says she's no longer friends with Selena Gomez

Demi Lovato said that she's no longer friends with singer and childhood friend Selena Gomez.

In a recent interview with Harper's Bazaar, the singer said she will always have love for Selena.

Discussing her relationship with the singer, she said she's not in touch with all her former Disney friends, including once close friend Selena Gomez.

Demi admitted that they lost touch in recent years and she didn't know how to react when Selena applauded her return to the spotlight at the Grammys earlier this year.

"When you grow up with somebody, you're always going to have love for them. But I'm not friends with her, so [the Instagram post] felt… ," she said before stopping herself.

"I will always have love for her, and I wish everybody nothing but the best," she added.



