Keanu Reeves’ lookalike has left the internet stunned: Watch viral video

The internet is perplexed after a man bearing uncanny resemblance to Matrix 4 star Keanu Reeves took the internet by storm of late.



Marcos Jeeves, hailing from Brazil, has left the internet stunned with his viral photos and videos, wherein he looks like a spitting image of the famed Hollywood actor.

The Brazilian Tik Tok sensation revealed that he has met a lot of people who think that he is Keanu Reeves himself and the fact that he resembles him so much, makes him very popular among the ladies.

In an Instagram video, Marcos said that he has grown up being compared to Keanu, so much so, that he now seeks inspiration from him and tries to emulate him in his videos.

Check out Marcos’ viral videos here:







