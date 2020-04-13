close
Mon Apr 13, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
April 13, 2020

Armeena Khan hopeful for better days to come soon

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Apr 13, 2020
Armeena Khan prayed for the safety of everyone amid coronavirus pandemic

Pakistani actress Armeena Khan has expressed hope that better days will return after the coronavirus pandemic ends.

Sharing a throwback photo on her Instagram handle, the Sherdil actress wrote, “When I could walk free and was home. Here’s to even better days in the future I.A.”

She prayed for the safety of everyone “#Staysafeeveryone.”

Earlier, the actress shared a throwback photo from her tour to Multan and the adorable photo won hearts on social media.

Sharing a throwback photo from her Multan tour, wherein the actress could be seen holding a chicken in her hands and donning a traditional Ajrak outfit, she expressed her love for animals.

She wrote, “I went to the ancient city of Multan (also known as the City of Saints) around three years ago. I loved everything about it, the culture, the people and the sites. Can you believe this city has been going since 5000 years? And has its religious roots steeped in Zoroastrianism amongst others.”


