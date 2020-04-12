Rihanna rebukes fans asking about her upcoming album

Singer Rihanna has told fans to stop asking her to release her new album while she’s busy “trying to save the world”.

The pop star has been teasing the arrival of the record – dubbed R9 – since 2018 and promised in an Instagram comment last year that it would be released in 2019.

The star hasn’t released an album since 2016’s ‘ANTI’, focusing instead on her businesses, 'Fenty Beauty', 'Savage X Fenty', and her new 'Fenty Maison' fashion brand.



However, the record is still yet to see the light of day. When Rihanna went live on Instagram on Friday (April 10), fans tried to get an answer out of her for when they should expect it. Instead, she told them off for persistently asking about it.



“If one of you all asks me about the album one more time when I’m trying to save the world, unlike y’all president,” she said. “On sight.”

