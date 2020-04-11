Justin Bieber, Hailey, Kendall Jenner slammed for bragging about their wealth

Justin Bieber, his wife Hailey Baldwin, and their reality star friend Kendall Jenner have provoked outrage as they bragged about their wealth amid lockdown.

The 26-year-old pop star, his 23-year-old model wife, and 24-year-old 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star Kendall sparked a furious backlash as they bragged about their wealth during an Instagram Live video with fans and followers.

Justin, while addressing the two women, said: "How blessed are we to be able to like... a lot of people are obviously in this time have a cr***py situation and they look at us,”



He continued: "Obviously you know we've worked hard for where we're at so it's like we cant feel bad, you know, the things we have."

"But I think, just us taking that time to acknowledge that there are people who are really crippling is important," he added.

Kendall nodded in agreement and added: "So blessed. I think about it all the time."

The trio discussed the ongoing coronavirus pandemic which has caused huge unemployment across the globe, caused tens of thousands of deaths, and seen nations around the world order nationals to stay indoors.



Many followers took to social media to slam them for their comments.