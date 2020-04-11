Ayeza Khan shares adorable photo with ‘Mehar Posh’ producers

Leading Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan has shared a throwback behind the scenes photo from her romantic drama serial Mehar Posh.



In the adorable photo, the actress could be seen sitting with his favourite producers Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi.

Ayeza looked stunning in the bridal outfit.

She wrote, “Throwback to the wedding set of Meherposh with my favorite producers @Abdullah Kadwani, Asad [email protected] @asadaqureshi @7thskyentertainment.”

The photo has won the hearts of the fans.



The second episode of Mehar Posh, also featuring Danish Taimoor, was aired on Friday, April 10.