Harvey Weinstein faces additional sexual assault charge in California case

Disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, who was convicted of rape in a landmark trial and sentenced to 23 years in prison, faces an additional sexual assault charge in his California case, prosecutors announced Friday.



Weinstein, in the new case, is accused of “sexual battery by restraint” against a woman at a hotel room in Beverly Hills in May 2010. The woman was first interviewed by detectives in October 2019, and was later able to provide evidence that showed the incident happened within the statute of limitations.



The new charge carries a potential sentence of four years in prison, meaning that Weinstein is now facing a theoretical maximum of 29 years on the Los Angeles charges.

Prosecutors were facing a deadline to file the charge, as the 10-year statute was set to expire next month.

Weinstein, 68, was charged by California authorities in January on multiple charges including forcible rape, forcible oral copulation, sexual penetration by use of force and sexual battery by restraint. Those charges stem from two separate incidents in 2013.

