REVEALED: Amber Heard got a private investigator to spy on Johnny Depp

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s domestic feud keeps getting dirty every day, with new and shocking news hitting the streets.

In one such revelation, it was found out that Amber had once hired a private investigator to find dirt on ex-husband Johnny Depp.

According to Daily Mail, Amber’s lawyer got Paul Barresi, a pornstar-turned-Hollywood-fixer, to dig out details from Johnny’s past life.

For this purpose, Paul interviewed over a hundred people from the US and Europe who had worked with the actor.

He revealed, “I went to the US, France, Italy, Britain, everywhere that Johnny Depp roamed, everywhere he walked, I couldn’t find one instance, or at least an admitted one, where he was physically abusive to a woman, smacked or beaten around, he’s like an angel. Not one who said a deprecating thing.”



Adding that he did not come up with anything suspicious about Johnny’s life, Paul added, “I interviewed dozens of people, who knew him going as far back as three decades ago, and nobody had one bad thing to say about him. In fact, they couldn’t say enough about his ever-flowing outpouring of generosity and tender heart.”

Paul also had something to say about Amber Heard, “That was why Amber’s frustrations grew. I don’t think there’s much difference between verbal and physical abuse, it does equal harm. I wanted to stress the point that over the years based on people I spoke with close to Depp, he is without question proven himself a man who is generous to a fault,” he shared.