Johnny Depp's son bears an uncanny resemblance to his father

A rare photo of Johnny Depp's son suggests that the teenager bears an uncanny resemblance to his star father.

The photo of Jack Depp was shared by his sister Lily-Rose Depp on his 18th birthday.

In the photo, which the Daily Mail called a 'rare snap of the teen', Jack is seen enjoying the sunshine on a patio.

"My little baby Jackie is 18... My baby bro my heart and soul happy birthday I love you SO MUCH!," read the caption.

According to the Mail, Jack has shared little interest in acting and doesn't seem to follow his father's footsteps.

"My boy, Jack, has always been a very talented draftsman," Johnny told the Philippine Daily Inquirer at the time. "He draws really super well. He also plays music very well," the publication quoted Depp as having said in an old interview.