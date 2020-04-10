close
Fri Apr 10, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
April 10, 2020

Johnny Depp's son bears an uncanny resemblance to his father

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Apr 10, 2020

A rare photo of Johnny Depp's son suggests that the teenager bears an uncanny resemblance to his star father. 

The photo of  Jack Depp was shared by his sister Lily-Rose Depp on his 18th birthday.

In the photo, which the Daily Mail called a 'rare snap of the teen', Jack is seen enjoying the sunshine on a patio.

"My little baby Jackie is 18... My baby bro my heart and soul happy birthday I love you SO MUCH!," read the caption.

According to the Mail, Jack has shared little interest in acting and doesn't seem to follow his father's footsteps.

"My boy, Jack, has always been a very talented draftsman," Johnny told the Philippine Daily Inquirer at the time. "He draws really super well. He also plays music very well," the publication quoted Depp as having said in an old interview.

Latest News

More From Entertainment