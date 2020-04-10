Angelina Jolie pens heartfelt essay on child abuse

Hollywood's dashing actress Angelina Jolie has penned an op-ed article about the increase in child abuse amidst the ongoing health crisis.

The 'Maleficent' star has highlighted how the isolation has affected families across the globe and left the children at the risk.

In an essay for a publication, the mother of six address how social distancing practices and the economic repercussions of the pandemic could create negative environments for children.

Jolie addressed that more than 100 women worldwide are killed in domestic violence situations every day, and often times children are witnesses to it.

The actress was quoted as saying: "Isolating a victim from family and friends is a well-known tactic of control by abusers, meaning that the social distancing that is necessary to stop COVID-19 is one that will inadvertently fuel a direct rise in trauma and suffering for vulnerable children. There are already reports of a surge in domestic violence around the world, including violent killings.



"It comes at a time when children are deprived of the very support networks that help them cope: from their trusted friends and teachers to after-school sports activities and visits to a beloved relative's house that provide an escape from their abusive environment. COVID-19 has cut children off from their friends, their regular schooling and their freedom of movement. With well over a billion young people living under lockdown worldwide, there has been a lot of focus on how to prevent children missing out on their education, as well as how to lift their spirits and keep them joyful in isolation."

And the 44-year-old has tried to use her platform to support those children going through tough times.

She noted: "The Global Partnership to End Violence Against Children have produced a series of guides to help protect children during the pandemic, including managing stress and talking to children about difficult issues. The Child Helpline Network can direct parents or anyone with concerns to a number to call for advice and information. And there are sites that can help you if you have concerns about your own relationship. It is often said that it takes a village to raise a child. It will take an effort by the whole of our country to give children the protection and care they deserve."