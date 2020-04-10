close
Entertainment

Web Desk
April 10, 2020

Lady Gaga gets carried to photoshoot because of extremely exaggerated attire

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Apr 10, 2020
Lady Gaga gets carried to photoshoot by a man because of exaggerated attire 

Lady Gaga was seen getting carried to her InStyle photoshoot after getting dolled up in a giant gown which made her difficult to walk.

The singer-actress, in a bunch of pictures circulation online, was seen getting transported by a man across the set.

"Fashion!" she exclaimed in a playful tone.

According to media outlets, Lady Gaga’s antics left her colleagues in fits of laughter on the shoot location.

The songstress had donned a humongous pink-coloured, overly-exaggerated and elaborate ruffle gown.

She had paired it with an edgy spike choker necklace atop a silver armour which made her look absolutely beautiful.

In her feature interview with InStyle, Gaga revealed having kids and starting family is definitely on her mind.

"I will say I am very excited to have kids. I look forward to being a mom," she added.

