Lady Gaga gets carried to photoshoot because of extremely exaggerated attire

Lady Gaga was seen getting carried to her InStyle photoshoot after getting dolled up in a giant gown which made her difficult to walk.
The singer-actress, in a bunch of pictures circulation online, was seen getting transported by a man across the set.
"Fashion!" she exclaimed in a playful tone.
According to media outlets, Lady Gaga’s antics left her colleagues in fits of laughter on the shoot location.
The songstress had donned a humongous pink-coloured, overly-exaggerated and elaborate ruffle gown.
She had paired it with an edgy spike choker necklace atop a silver armour which made her look absolutely beautiful.
In her feature interview with InStyle, Gaga revealed having kids and starting family is definitely on her mind.
"I will say I am very excited to have kids. I look forward to being a mom," she added.
