Billie Eilish talks about how she's dealing with being stuck at her parents house

Billie Eilish swept the Grammy Awards in January , winning all four top prizes - album, song, record of the year and best new artist - in a rare feat at the music industry’s highest honors.

Eilish, an 18-year-old newcomer with a unique sound, won for her debut studio album “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” while her hit single “Bad Guy” was named record of the year and song of the year. In all, she took home five awards.

She is only the second person, and the youngest, to win all four top Grammys on the same night.

The singer is currently self-isolating in her house during the coronavirus pandemic.

She is using her social media accounts to interact with people during the lockdown.

The teen sensation recently opened up about what she felt at the awards.

“I was surprised, I was dead surprised. And I was embarrassed, dude, I was ****** embarrassed," she said while reflecting on her win during an interview.



Speaking about the lockdown, she said “I’ve been really enjoying being alone... It's been nice. I feel like everybody on the Internet has been on FaceTime all day long with their friends.

The singer said she's got a full-time job right now fostering two puppies. "I haven't had this much time off since I was 12."

She was speaking on German Telekom Electronic Beats podcast this week.

