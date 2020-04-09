US rapper Chynna Rogers dies aged 25

US rapper and model Chynna Rogers has died at the age of 25, local media reported on Thursday.

"Chynna was deeply loved and will be sorely missed," her family said in a brief statement.

Paying tribute to the young singer, fellow hip hopper wrote, "How lucky we were to have you. We will never forget, I promise. Chynna, you were hilarious bro. Today was our last exchange of jokes and those I will miss the most. I love you so very much. My heart is officially iced."

Her biggest tracks were 'Selfie' and 'Glen Coco'.



Chynna had talked about having opiate dependency issues in the past but appeared to be in good health.