close
Thu Apr 09, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
April 9, 2020

US rapper Chynna Rogers dies aged 25

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Apr 09, 2020

US  rapper and model Chynna Rogers has died at the age of  25, local media reported on Thursday.

"Chynna was deeply loved and will be sorely missed," her family said in a brief statement.  

Paying tribute to the young singer, fellow hip hopper wrote,  "How lucky we were to have you. We will never forget, I promise. Chynna, you were  hilarious bro. Today was our last exchange of jokes and those I will miss the most. I love you so very much. My heart is officially iced."

Her biggest tracks were 'Selfie' and 'Glen Coco'.

Chynna had talked about having opiate dependency issues in the past but  appeared to be in good health. 

Latest News

More From Entertainment