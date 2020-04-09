Mahira Sharma on donation and charity: 'I care for all those who are helpless'

Mahira Sharma has been a loud advocate for the common man and daily wage workers during the course of the COVID-19 pandemic. She recently revealed that she intends to fight for the wellbeing of those deeply affected by the lockdown that was enforced as a result of the spread of COVID-19

According to a report by IANS, In her statement Mahira stated, "for me donating basic essentials is a gesture to show that I care. I care for all those who are helpless at this time, all those who are unable to support themselves and their families."

In her statement, she also touched base on the evils and perils of social media. "It's convenient to sit in front of the monitor, on one's socil media accounts and judge others and comment on them and their actions, but it is difficult to come out and help those in pain, feed them, and comfort them.”

“I am using my social media to encourage and motivate people to help each other rather than making funny videos on alcohol and making a mockery of this situation. Others vulnerablilty is not funny... Use social media for nobility and good messages and stop being vain.”

She concluded by saying, "If I am sitting in a position where I can influence and inspire millions to do good, then why not! I know there are many more and powerful people than me out there but I have the will and good intention to step out of my house and act upon it, rather than making funny videos and pointing fingers at others.”



