George Clooney and Amal donate over $1 million to Multiple Charities

George Clooney and his wife Amal Clooney have reportedly donated over $1 million to aid funds during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Hollywood stars have handed 'The Motion Picture and Television Fund', the 'SAG-AFTRA Fund', and 'Los Angeles Mayors Fund' $250,000 each and split an additional $300,000 between the Lebanese Food Bank, Lombardy Italy Region and the National Health Service in the UK.

Clooney is a board member of The Motion Picture and Television Fund, which provides financial assistance to struggling actors, filmmakers and crew members, while his cash to Italy will support hospitals in the area surrounding his Lake Como retreat.

The Lebanese Food Bank was among the couple’s beneficiaries because Amal was born in the Lebanon and still has ties to the country.