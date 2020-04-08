'Avengers: Endgame': Chris Hemsworth gave fake spoilers to a co-star

Chris Hemsworth told his "Extraction" co-star Rudraksh Jaiswal that Spider-Man will turn into Ant-Man when the latter asked him to share an "Avengers :Endgame".

Jaiswal, who features with the Thor actor in the Netflix's action film "Extraction", recently revealed during an interview that Hemsworth played a months-long joke on him when he asked him to share some inside information about the last installment in the Avengers saga.

"When we were shooting in Bangkok, during Christmas 2018, we were shooting the last scene before going for holidays," Jaiswals said .

"I tried to take out some spoilers for Avengers: Endgame. I asked him how is Thor in it? What will happen with Captain America and Iron Man?

"Will there be a new character? But I was unsuccessful. Chris said, 'I'm not going to tell you, Roody. You have to watch the film'."

Hemsworth then lied about a fake spoiler regarding Spider-Man and Ant-Man..

"He told me that Spider-Man will turn into Ant-Man. I asked him how is this possible and he said you have to watch the movie for that!".