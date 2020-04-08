'Avengers: Endgame' opening night reaction will drive your quarantine blues away

This time around last year, Marvel fans sat together in a theater watching their favourite Avengers fight to bring half of all living creatures back to planet Earth.

Fast forward one year, and the current circumstances of the real world aren’t much different as our superheroes without capes, doctors and paramedics, around the globe fight the coronavirus pandemic to protect all of humanity.

President of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige hasn’t forgotten the spirited crowd that filled theaters around the world to make Avengers: Endgame the highest-grossing film of all time.

Turning to Twitter, Feige shared a bone-chilling clip from the film, showing Captain America lifting up Thor’s Mjolnir and fighting Thanos, and subsequently leaving the moviegoers floored.

While the reaction of the theater itself was enough to give chills, Feige penned a heartfelt note alongside, with hope filled to the brim for all dejected and panic-stricken fans.

"A nice reminder of what we were all doing together almost exactly 1 year ago. A nice reminder of what we will all be doing together someday again. #AvengersEndgame,” he wrote.



