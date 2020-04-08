Ellen DeGeneres gets a brutal reminder of her privilege after she calls her home a 'jail'

Ellen DeGeneres may have been one of the most adored faces of American television but of late, that title seems to be slipping out of her hands.

The chat show host became target of internet censure yet again over a controversial joke where she compared the current quarantine period to a jail term.

In her latest episode of The Ellen Show, currently getting filmed from the confines of her house, the comedian welcomed dancer Stephan Boss as the guest as he shared his dance routine with the viewers.

During the course of the episode, Ellen saw her bid to lighten things up with her humour, backfire badly.

"This is like being in jail, is what it is. It's mostly because I've been wearing the same clothes for ten days and everyone in here is gay. The jokes that I have,” she said.

The comment did not sit well with Twitter users who were quick to remind Ellen of her privilege and slam her over the ‘tone-deaf’ comment.

Users pointed out how the current conditions of detention centers are extremely perilous with many lockups in the United States seeing a spike in coronavirus cases within the confinements.



