Selena Gomez gets candid about her song ‘Boyfriend’: Is it about Justin Bieber?

Selena Gomez has come forth revealing her relationship priorities, insisting that having a boyfriend is 'nowhere near the top' of her list during the coronavirus outbreak.

The 27-year-old singer took to Instagram on Monday and got candid about the track Boyfriend.

The star was keen to stress that her new song was written long before the COVID-19 crisis and her focus now is on 'safety, unity, and recovery' for everyone.

“It's a lighthearted song about falling down and getting back up time and time again in love, but also knowing that you don't need anyone other than yourself to be happy,” she added giving everyone reasons to believe that the track is about her split with ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber.

Selena also added that the track will be released as part of her new Rare Deluxe Album, whose proceeds will be going towards the Plus1 COVID-19 Relief Fund.

“Many of you know how excited I've been to release a song called Boyfriend,” Selena wrote on Instagram.



She also said the song was written, "long before our current crisis," adding that, "in the context of today, I want to be clear that a boyfriend is nowhere near the top of my list of priorities."

