Captain America's return to Marvel Cinematic Universe may be possible

Marvel buffs had to face the heartbreak of bidding farewell to some of their favourite characters following the events of Avengers: Endgame.

And while theories on how to bring back Iron Man into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) had been rife ever since, devoted fans have now also figured out a way to make Captain America’s return plausible as well.

In Avengers: Endgame, Steve Rogers travels through time to be with Peggy without erasing the versions of himself that we saw through the course of the Marvel films. This suggests that two Steves existing in the same time timeline together was possible.

And a nod of approval was also given by one of the writers of the films, Christopher Markus at the San Diego Comic Con last year.

“I would like to believe that through some sort of [expletive] time loop paradox — throw in the words you use when you’re [expletive] science in a movie: ‘some sort of quantum paradox’ — that there are indeed two Captain Americas in the MCU timeline.”

“That Steve Rogers who looped back into time has therefore always been there, and that he is living somewhere else in the movies you’re watching,” he added.

Apart from that, another theory was presented by eagle-eyed fans who argued that the older version of Steve was present at Peggy’s funeral in Captain America: Civil War. While the younger Steve was unquestionably there, fans pointed an old man carrying the casket with his back of the head looking quite similar to that of the old Steve we saw in Endgame.

Chris Evans, who plays Cap, is also not too keen on saying goodbye to the character for good either. During an interview with Variety earlier, he had said: “You never say never. I love the character. I don’t know. It’s not a hard no, but it’s not an eager yes either.”

