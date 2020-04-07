Ben Affleck's lover Ana De Armas gushes over Ryan Gosling

Cuban actress Ana De Armas has heaped praise on colleagues like Ryan Gosling, Daniel Craig and of course Affleck himself, saying: 'I've had the best partners.'



The 31-year-old has gushed over the 'handsome' leading men she has been cast alongside. The actress charmed her Deep Water co-star Ben Affleck, with the two currently opting to quarantine and chill together.

Ana De Armas told a magazine she was 'shaking so badly' when she met Gosling during her third audition for 'Blade Runner 2049'.



'They put you in a room together and make you read things, to see how your chemistry is. I wish I had the tape of that meeting,' she explained.

'I've been very lucky - because these men are all very handsome - but the best part of it is who they are as people. I've had the best partners.'

The 'Bond' girl's fame increased with last year's thriller 'Knives Out', where she so impressed 'Daniel' that he got her a part in his upcoming film 'No Time To Die.'



She was 'shocked' when director Cary Fukunaga offered her the part as she felt she 'didn't match' the heightened 'beauty standards' expected of Bond girls.