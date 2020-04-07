Lady Gaga announces star-studded ‘One World’ concert, raises $35m for WHO

Pop star Lady Gaga has announced an all-star benefit concert to raise money for charities and healthcare professionals fighting against coronavirus.



The Oscar-winning actress also revealed that she and the charitable organisation Global Citizen have already raised $35m (£28m) for the World Health Organisation (WHO).



Gaga’s event, which she has helped organise with 'Global Citizen, is called the One World: Together at Home concert, and will see stars performing from their homes.

Money raised by the event will support the COVID-19 Response Fund, powered by the UN Foundation, which will globally fund essential PPE, supplies and testing kits.

The event will be streamed across the internet, including YouTube, Twitter and Facebook, on 18 April. A highlights show will be broadcast on BBC One on 19 April.

Artists to participate in One World will include Gaga herself, along with Paul McCartney, Billie Eilish, Elton John, John Legend, Chris Martin, Andrea Bocelli and Lizzo.







