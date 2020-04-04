Zac Efron reveals golden advice Leonardo DiCaprio gave him over home-cooked breakfast

Zac Efron recently sat down with Sean Evans at Hot Ones for their latest episode, where he recalled this one advice Leonardo DiCaprio gave him over breakfast made by the actor himself.

Zac revealed he got a chance with Leo back in 2008 at the Lakers game where the actor invited him to share a meal together. Leo said, "Hey man do you want to like go get breakfast tomorrow?"

The two then ate together where they also talked about the pressure of fame.

Zac revealed he had many questions to ask the Oscar winner actor, “Definitely dealing with too much paparazzi presence in my life and, like, sitting next to Leo I was just like, "Dude how have you handled this for so long?" he said.

The Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor's answer surprised Efron, as he admitted, “Frankly, you're getting it a little bit different.”

Leo then advised Zac, "Don’t worry about it man. You’re good."

Upon this precious advise, Zac told the Hot Ones, “I really appreciate that he took that time. It made me feel good about it. It helped me a little bit. That’s the biggest hand you can extend I feel like in Hollywood, is looking out for somebody younger. So rock on Leo. Thank you, buddy.”