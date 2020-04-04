SHOCKING: Johnny Depp wanted to murder Amber Heard and burn her corpse

Johnny Depp may have recently made a massive win in the defamation case against Amber Heard, but grim details from both their past life continue to haunt the former couple forever.

In one such horrific revelation, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor not only wanted to murder his ex-wife, but also burn her corpse!

It all started with Amber accusing Johnny of physical abuse at a penthouse, which later turned out to be a hoax, after a leaked audio from her altered the entire scenario completely.

Shortly after, a few text messages sent by Johnny to his friend Paul Bettany revealed his mala fide intentions towards Amber before their wedding.

“Let’s burn Amber,” read one of the texts sent by the actor.

While another one allegedly read, “Let’s drown her before we burn her!!! I will f–k her burnt corpse afterwards to make sure she is dead."

According to legal proceedings, the jury believed Johnny Depp had a drinking problem. However, the actor’s advocate stated that the text messages were out of the thousand texts that were greatly exaggerated to wrongly accuse him.