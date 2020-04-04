Ayeza Khan says she is 'missing long drives and traffic'

Ayeza Khan on Saturday said she is missing long drives, traffic and "smiles on our faces," as Pakistan extended the lockdown till April 14 in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

Taking to Instagram, Ayeza shared a throwback picture with her husband Danish Taimoor.

The picture shows Danish behind the wheel with Ayeza sitting on the passenger seat.

On the work front, the couple is starring in Geo Entertainment's drama serial "Mehar Posh" which premiered on Saturday, April 3.