close
Sat Apr 04, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
April 4, 2020

Ayeza Khan says she is 'missing long drives and traffic'

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Apr 04, 2020

Ayeza Khan on Saturday said she is missing long drives, traffic and "smiles on our faces," as Pakistan extended the lockdown till April 14 in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

Taking to Instagram, Ayeza shared a throwback picture with her husband Danish Taimoor. 

The picture shows Danish behind the wheel with  Ayeza sitting on the passenger seat. 

On the work front, the couple is starring in Geo Entertainment's drama serial "Mehar Posh"  which premiered on  Saturday, April 3.

Latest News

More From Entertainment