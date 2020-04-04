Saboor Ali shares her thoughts on ‘depression’

Saboor Ali, who is trying to polish her art skills during self-isolation amid the coronavirus lockdown, has shared her thoughts on depression.



The Gul-o-Gulzar took to Instagram and posted her painting and shared her thoughts on depression. She wrote, “DEPRESSION IS REAL But here are some of the positive facts I learned.

People Diagnosed with Depression: -Are usually smarter than the average person.

-Have a better perspective of the world.



-See situations more realistically.

-High levels of empathy and able to understand other's pain and joy easier.

-Understand things on a deeper level.

-Doubly strong levels of intuition accuracy.”

“So I realised something, Sometimes our worst traits, in reality could be our best. Maybe it’s not demon, maybe it’s like a superpower, she said and added that Depression is not a sign of weakness. It means you have been strong for far too long."

Saboor also shared her paintings with her fans on her Instagram Story and wrote, “trying to polish my art skills.”



