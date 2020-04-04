Juan Gimenez dies from coronavirus complications at 76

Juan Gimenez breathed his last a at the age of 76 after suffering from COVID-19.

The veteran comic artist known for contributing to the Heavy Metal animated movie released in the '80s is believed to have developed complications after contracting Coronavirus.

Before Juan Gimenez's demise, Coronavirus resulted in the death of many renowned personalities like Manu Dibango, Mark Blum, Floyd Cardoz, Joe Diffie, Andrew Jack.

Juan Gimenez was also recognised for his work in The Metabarons, written by filmmaker Alejandro Jodorowsky. He worked on notable European comics magazines like Metal Hurlant and L'Eternauta. He earned acclaim for a number of science-fiction short stories published under the title of Time Paradox. .

Even though the veteran comic artist did not garner recognition in the United States, his contribution was much acknowledged in Europe. Ron Marz, Cully Hamner, Joyce Chin, and many other professionals have been appreciating his work on social media.