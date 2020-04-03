Selena Gomez radiates beauty in makeup-free outing during lockdown

Selena Gomez was spotted in yet another makeup-free outing while leaving a facility on Wednesday in Los Angeles.

She was accompanied by one of her pals wearing a glove in one hand. The 26-year-old songstress was seen wearing a casual attire consisting of a pale pink tank top, along with light sweatpants and sneakers. She was snapped leaving without makeup.

The singer kept the jacket close to her face while exiting the building.

Selena tried her level best to be at home while staying connected with her friends via social media amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this week, on Monday, the Rare crooner revealed her favourite books, movies, TV and podcast selection on Instagram.

She shared a few candid shots of her and captioned them as, “Trying to take a cute/serious pic of me cooking but then felt embarrassed so I’m using the candid where I look so happy but I really feel kinda cheesy.”

“Anyway, I shared a few lists in my stories of things I’m watching, listening to and reading to keep me positive and help pass the time. Hope it helps you," she added.

