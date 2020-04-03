Tekashi69 released from prison over COVID-19 risk

Tekashi69 was finally granted an early release from jail, where he has been locked up for several months.

The musician’s lawyers had been seeking the release for some time now due to the fact that he suffered from a number of underlying health issues such as asthma, which puts him in the high-risk category for falling ill with coronavirus.

Initially denied, the ask was granted suddenly, and the artist is now out of prison, but he isn’t a completely free man yet.

Tekashi 6ix9ine has to stay in his home for the next four months, unable to leave except to see his lawyer or for medical emergencies.

While he can’t go to a recording studio until later this summer, chances are he wouldn’t have anyway, even if he wasn’t under house arrest.

