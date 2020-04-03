Witherspoon’s Draper James donating dresses to teachers amid coronavirus crisis

Reese Witherspoon is giving free dresses from her Draper James fashion label to teachers across the United States during coronavirus crisis.

As a gesture of thanks for their hard work, the star's fashion line is giving away free dresses to teachers to lift their spirits.

With schools shut down due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, teachers across America are finding new ways to educate their students by using remote-learning platforms.

To show gratitude for all their hard work, Witherspoon’s fashion line Draper James announced today the “Draper James Teachers” initiative, which aims to give back to dedicated educators and lift their spirits during this time with a complimentary dress.

She also wrote on her Instagram page: "Dear Teachers, We want to say thank you. During quarantine, we see you working harder than ever to educate our children. To show our gratitude, Draper James would like to give teachers a free dress. To apply, complete the form at the link in bio before this Sunday, April 5th, 11:59 PM ET. (Offer valid while supplies last - winners will be notified on Tuesday, April 7th.)"





"I have been so encouraged by the ways people are really showing up for each other,” says the actress, producer and entrepreneur. “During quarantine, teachers are broadcasting lessons from their own homes and figuring out new remote-learning technology and platforms on the fly, all while continuing to educate and connect with our kids. Advocating for the children is no easy task, so I wanted to show teachers a little extra love right now.”

