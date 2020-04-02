Netflix's Tiger King star contracts coronavirus in jail

Joe Exotic, Netflix's Tiger King star, has tested positive for COVID-19 in prison where he is serving a 22-year sentence in Texas.

The reality star was imprisoned on the charges of animal abuse and two counts of murder for hire.

His partner Dillon Passage recently expressed concern that Joe would contract the killer disease.

According to report from the prison, Joe had been self-isolating but has now contracted the virus.

Local media reported that he has been shifted to a hospital for treatment .

Netflix recently released his documentary which inspired memes over his dress, lifestyle surrounded by tigers and guns.