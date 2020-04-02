close
Thu Apr 02, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
April 2, 2020

Netflix's Tiger King star contracts coronavirus in jail

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Apr 02, 2020

Joe Exotic, Netflix's Tiger King star, has tested positive for COVID-19 in prison where he is serving a 22-year sentence in Texas.

The reality star was imprisoned on the charges of animal abuse and two counts of murder for hire.

His partner Dillon Passage recently expressed concern that Joe would contract the killer disease.

According to report from the prison, Joe had been self-isolating but has now contracted the virus.

Local media reported that he has been shifted to a hospital for treatment .

Netflix recently released his documentary which inspired memes over his dress, lifestyle surrounded by tigers and guns.

Latest News

More From Entertainment