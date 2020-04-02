'Top Gun: Maverick' new release date announced

Tom Cruise starrer "Top Gun: Maverick" has been put back to December 23 due to coronavirus pandemic.

According to reports, Paramount has set A September 4, 2020 release for A Quiet Place Part II.



In July last year,, Tom Cruise made a surprise appearance at Comic-Con to show the first trailer for the long-awaited sequel to his military action movie.

“Top Gun: Maverick,” sees the return of Cruise’s cocky fighter pilot more than 30 years after the original movie launched his career as a global action star.

The first trailer showed Cruise wearing Pete “Maverick” Mitchell’s famous leather jacket, racing on a motorcycle and flying a fighter jet through a narrow snow-filled canyon.

The sequel picks up decades after the 1986 box-office hit and features actor Miles Teller as the son of Anthony Edwards’ pilot Goose, who is killed during a training exercise in the first movie.

“Top Gun: Maverick” also stars Jon Hamm, Ed Harris and Val Kilmer, who reprises his rule as Maverick’s rival Iceman.