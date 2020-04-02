Actors Shamoon Abbasi, Mohib Mirza stranded in Thailand call on govt for help

KARACHI: Actor Shamoon Abbasi said on Thursday that he was stranded in Thailand along with 21 others including Mohib Mirza , while speaking to Geo News.



Pakistan extended its suspension on international flight operations on Wednesday — as a coronavirus precautionary measure — leaving several citizens stranded in different parts of the world.

"We had received information that flights would resume by April 4, that is why we did not take this matter up with the media," he said.



"I had arrived in Thailand in mid of February, the situation was not so bad at that time," he said, adding that the crisis has worsened since then.

"I got to know that Pakistan had closed its airspace on March 21, my flight was only a few days after," he regretted.

"The Pakistani embassy does not have a clear picture of the matter as to when the flight operations would resume," he added.

Meanwhile, Mohib Mirza said that there was a crew of 21 people along with him including, Sara Loren, Sanam Saeed, Abbasi, Imam Syed and the rest of his team.

He requested the government to divert a special flight to Thailand for their repatriation.