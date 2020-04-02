Jennifer Lopez looks chic as she gets VIP access to her regular Miami gym

Although fitness centers, cinemas, shopping malls are closed in US amid the coronavirus lockdowns, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez were seen visiting their regular Miami gym.



The 50-year-old pop star was glimpsed emerging from the backdoor, having apparently got a special dispensation as the gym was closed and a notice was put on the door of the venue: 'THIS GYM IS NOT OPEN STAY HOME STAY SAFE'.

Though Jennifer Lopez often flaunts her sculpted physique in skintight workout gear, her most recent photo showcased her gorgeous face instead.



Jennifer was workout chic in a scarlet sports bra that showed off her toned dancer's figure. She teamed the top with an elaborately patterned pair of high-waisted leggings and accessorized with huge aviator sunglasses.

Winding her hair up into a bun, the 'Hustlers' star could be seen carrying her usual sparkly monogrammed water bottle.



